Based on the recent volume, KLA Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KLAC shares recorded 160.87M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that KLA Corporation [KLAC] stock could reach median target price of $191.00.

KLA Corporation [KLAC] stock additionally went down by -1.08% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.25% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KLAC stock is set at 90.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by 9.56% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KLAC shares showcased 49.80% increase. KLAC saw -3.43% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 97.45% compared to high within the same period of time.

KLA Corporation [NASDAQ:KLAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.36 to 182.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $175.05.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of KLA Corporation [KLAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KLA Corporation [KLAC] sitting at +31.22 and its Gross Margin at +58.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.00%. These measurements indicate that KLA Corporation [KLAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.50%. Its Return on Equity is 54.94, and its Return on Assets is 16.07. These metrics all suggest that KLA Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KLA Corporation [KLAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

128.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 119.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. KLA Corporation [KLAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.09 and P/E Ratio of 24.67. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, KLA Corporation [KLAC] earns $455,546 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.69 and its Current Ratio is 2.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

KLA Corporation [KLAC] has 160.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.38B. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 1.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KLA Corporation [KLAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KLA Corporation [KLAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.