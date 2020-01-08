L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: LHX] opened at $212.02 and closed at $211.72 a share within trading session on Jan 7, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.48% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $212.73. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: LHX] had 1.5 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.36M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.12%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.75%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $130.57 during that period and LHX managed to take a rebound to $217.31 in the last 52 weeks. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:LHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.57 to 217.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $211.72. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 4 Feb (In 28 Days). Fundamental Analysis of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] sitting at +16.06 and its Gross Margin at +34.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00%. These measurements indicate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.50%. Its Return on Equity is 28.45, and its Return on Assets is 9.53. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LHX financial performance. top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.23 and P/E Ratio of 26.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] earns $373,681 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] has 222.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.57 to 217.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 2.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.23. This RSI suggests that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. [LHX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.