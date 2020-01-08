Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: LW] opened at $90.55 and closed at $90.70 a share within trading session on Jan 7, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 0.56% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $91.21.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: LW] had 1.75 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 969.34K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.54%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.72%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $58.83 during that period and LW managed to take a rebound to $94.46 in the last 52 weeks.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:LW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.83 to 94.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.70.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 7 Apr (In 90 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW] sitting at +17.88 and its Gross Margin at +26.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20%. These measurements indicate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has

reached 22.90%. Its Return on Assets is 16.13.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW] earns $494,276 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.84 and its Current Ratio is 1.74. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW] has 146.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.83 to 94.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. [LW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.