Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] saw a change by -1.23% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $10.48. The company is holding 243.95M shares with keeping 241.98M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 23.66% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -6.34% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -6.57%, trading +3.00% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 243.95M shares valued at 1.11 million were bought and sold.

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 26 Feb (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] sitting at +18.37 and its Gross Margin at +46.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 65.40%. These measurements indicate that Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.90%. Its Return on Equity is 17.12, and its Return on Assets is 6.98. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 52.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 112.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.94 and P/E Ratio of 11.68. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] earns $6,615,417 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has 243.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.48 to 11.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 1.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.