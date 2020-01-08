Lilis Energy, Inc. [NYSE: LLEX] shares went higher by 11.55% from its previous closing of $0.60, now trading at the price of $0.67, also adding 0.07 points. Is LLEX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.38 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LLEX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a float and a +81.05% run over in the last seven days. LLEX share price has been hovering between $2.25 and $0.13 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Lilis Energy, Inc. [NYSE:LLEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 2.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.60.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 6 Feb (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lilis Energy, Inc. [LLEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lilis Energy, Inc. [LLEX] sitting at -11.74 and its Gross Margin at +34.04, this company’s Net Margin is now -72.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.40%. Its Return on Equity is -5.33, and its Return on Assets is -1.22. These metrics suggest that this Lilis Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its inves

tors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lilis Energy, Inc. [LLEX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,183.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Lilis Energy, Inc. [LLEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.93.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lilis Energy, Inc. [LLEX] earns $1,800,410 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.60 and its Current Ratio is 0.60. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Lilis Energy, Inc. [LLEX] has 65.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 2.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 414.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 41.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.38. This RSI suggests that Lilis Energy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lilis Energy, Inc. [LLEX] a Reliable Buy?

Lilis Energy, Inc. [LLEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.