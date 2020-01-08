Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $58.12 after LNC shares went up by 1.11% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.81 to 67.52. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.48.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 5 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] sitting at +12.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 10.36, and its Return on Assets is 0.56. These metrics suggest that this Lincoln National Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

28.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.47 and P/E Ratio of 14.52. These metrics all suggest that Lincoln National Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] earns $1,467,917 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 3.71.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has 204.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.81 to 67.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 1.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] a Reliable Buy?

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.