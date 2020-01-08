Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] shares went higher by 0.34% from its previous closing of $413.11, now trading at the price of $414.50, also adding 1.39 points. Is LMT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.04 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LMT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 281.79M float and a +5.77% run over in the last seven days. LMT share price has been hovering between $417.99 and $263.86 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE:LMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 263.86 to 417.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $413.11.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 28 Jan (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] sitting at +13.83 and its Gross Margin at +16.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 41.90%. Its Return on Equity is 1,419.41, and its Return on Assets is 11.04. These metrics all suggest that Lockheed Martin Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,011.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.43. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 904.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 53.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.93 and P/E Ratio of 19.69. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] earns $512,019 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has 282.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $116.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 263.86 to 417.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 2.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.64. This RSI suggests that Lockheed Martin Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.