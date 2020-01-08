Pinterest, Inc. [NYSE: PINS] opened at $19.25 and closed at $19.26 a share within trading session on Jan 8, 2020. That means that the stock gained by 1.35% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $19.52.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Pinterest, Inc. [NYSE: PINS] had 2.43 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 10.31M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.85%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.60%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $17.39 during that period and PINS managed to take a rebound to $36.83 in the last 52 weeks.

Pinterest, Inc. [NYSE:PINS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 36.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.26.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pinterest, Inc. [PINS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] sitting at -9.88 and its Gross Margin at +68.04.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.60%. Its Return on Equity is -7.04, and its Return on Assets is -5.23. These metrics suggest that this Pinterest, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to

provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -181.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] earns $420,663 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.22 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.20 and its Current Ratio is 8.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has 571.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. [PINS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.