Public Storage [NYSE: PSA] shares went lower by -0.40% from its previous closing of $214.46, now trading at the price of $213.61, also adding -0.85 points. Is PSA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.15 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PSA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 148.94M float and a +1.14% run over in the last seven days. PSA share price has been hovering between $266.76 and $195.13 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Public Storage [NYSE:PSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 195.13 to 266.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $214.46.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 25 Feb (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Public Storage [PSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Public Storage [PSA] sitting at +52.70 and its Gross Margin at +57.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 52.30%. These measurements indicate that Public Storage [PSA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.88, and its Return on Assets is 15.74. These metrics all suggest that Public Storage is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Public Storage [PSA] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 15.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Public Storage [PSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.38 and P/E Ratio of 25.25. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Public Storage [PSA] earns $518,910 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.27.

Public Storage [PSA] has 172.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 195.13 to 266.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.10, which indicates that it is 1.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Public Storage [PSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Public Storage [PSA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.