The share price of Pulmatrix, Inc. [NASDAQ: PULM] inclined by $1.52, presently trading at $1.44. The company’s shares saw 135.95% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.61 recorded on Jan 8, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PULM jumped by +69.21% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -18.70% compared to 0.60 of all time high it touched on 01/02/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 82.04%, while additionally dropping -51.90% during the last 12 months. Pulmatrix, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.56% increase from the current trading price.

Pulmatrix, Inc. [NASDAQ:PULM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 3.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.52.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 18 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM] sitting at -13288.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this

firm is now 4.44. Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM] earns $6,955 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 306.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.13 and its Current Ratio is 1.13. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM] has 21.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 3.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 135.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 11.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.31. This RSI suggests that Pulmatrix, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. [PULM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.