Range Resources Corporation[RRC] stock saw a move by -2.01% on , touching 5.64 million. Based on the recent volume, Range Resources Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RRC shares recorded 246.95M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Range Resources Corporation [RRC] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] stock additionally went down by -5.26% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 30.75% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RRC stock is set at -57.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by 30.03% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RRC shares showcased -24.12% decrease. RRC saw -61.90% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 41.87% compared to high within the same period of time.

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.26 to 12.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.72.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 24 Feb (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Range Resources Corporation [RRC] sitting at +4.96 and its Gross Margin at +10.49, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.70%. Its Return on Equity is -35.53, and its Return on Assets is -16.30. These metrics suggest that this Range Resources Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.38.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] earns $4,188,237 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 0.80. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has 246.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.26 to 12.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 8.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Range Resources Corporation [RRC] a Reliable Buy?

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.