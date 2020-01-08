SM Energy Company [SM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $11.52 after SM shares went down by -7.06% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.84 to 21.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.39.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 19 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SM Energy Company [SM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SM Energy Company [SM] sitting at +15.10 and its Gross Margin at +23.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70%. These measurements indicate that SM Energy Company [SM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.10%. Its Return on Equity is 19.13, and its Return on Assets is 8.05. These metrics suggest that this SM Energy Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SM Energy Company [SM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total

Capital is 88.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. SM Energy Company [SM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.44 and P/E Ratio of 5.82. These metrics all suggest that SM Energy Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, SM Energy Company [SM] earns $2,684,378 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.92 and its Current Ratio is 0.92. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

SM Energy Company [SM] has 106.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.84 to 21.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.15, which indicates that it is 4.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SM Energy Company [SM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SM Energy Company [SM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.