Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [NYSE: SHO] stock went down by -0.15% or -0.02 points down from its previous closing price of $13.34. The stock reached $13.32 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SHO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.63% in the period of the last 7 days.

SHO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.44, at one point touching $13.27. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $13.44. The 52-week high currently stands at $15.49 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -1.19% after the recent low of $12.54.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [NYSE:SHO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.54 to 15.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.34.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 11 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] sitting at +11.71 and its Gross Margin at +31.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.70%. These measurements indicate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.20%. Its Return on Equity is 9.59, and its Return on Assets is 6.36. These metrics suggest that this Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in

the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 37.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.63 and P/E Ratio of 19.61. These metrics all suggest that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] earns $24,146,938 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 31.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has 224.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.54 to 15.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 1.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.84. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.