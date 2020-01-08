The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] dipped by -0.32% on the last trading session, reaching $31.35 price per share at the time. The Carlyle Group Inc. represents 353.52M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.08B with the latest information.

The The Carlyle Group Inc. traded at the price of $31.35 with 1.43 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CG shares recorded 1.13M.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.10 to 32.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.45.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 5 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] sitting at +14.38 and its Gross Margin at +76.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.68, and its Return on Assets is 0.92. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 653.69. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,063.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 11.16. These metrics all suggest that The Carlyle Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] earns $1,536,727 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has 353.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.10 to 32.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.75, which indicates that it is 2.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.