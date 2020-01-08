The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE: HIG] dipped by -0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $59.94 price per share at the time. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. represents 362.26M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.71B with the latest information.

The The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. traded at the price of $59.94 with 1.38 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HIG shares recorded 1.82M.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE:HIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.92 to 62.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.48.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 3 Feb (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] sitting at +10.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.17, and its Return on Assets is 1.03. These metrics suggest that this The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Hartford

Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.69 and P/E Ratio of 12.79. These metrics all suggest that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] earns $1,013,568 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.37.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 0.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] a Reliable Buy?

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.