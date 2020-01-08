TransUnion [TRU] took an upward turn with a change of 0.82%, trading at the price of $89.05 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.41 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while TransUnion shares have an average trading volume of 913.90K shares for that time period. TRU monthly volatility recorded 1.49%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.91%. PS value for TRU stocks is 6.49 with PB recorded at 8.22.

TransUnion [NYSE:TRU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.34 to 88.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 18 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TransUnion [TRU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TransUnion [TRU] sitting at +22.12 and its Gross Margin at +52.66, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20%. These measurements indicate that TransUnion [TRU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 15.37, and its Return on Assets is 4.57. These metrics all suggest that TransUnion is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TransUnion [TRU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 214.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.18, while its Total Debt

to Total Assets stands at 57.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 210.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. TransUnion [TRU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.51 and P/E Ratio of 46.64. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TransUnion [TRU] earns $326,366 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.53 and its Current Ratio is 1.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TransUnion [TRU] has 188.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.34 to 88.37. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 1.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.59. This RSI suggests that TransUnion is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is TransUnion [TRU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TransUnion [TRU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.