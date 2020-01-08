U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] gained by 0.37% on the last trading session, reaching $57.37 price per share at the time. U.S. Bancorp represents 1.58B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $90.33B with the latest information.

The U.S. Bancorp traded at the price of $57.37 with 1.84 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of USB shares recorded 5.58M.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.24 to 61.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.16.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 15 Jan (In 7 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Bancorp [USB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Bancorp [USB] sitting at +34.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.60%. These measurements indicate that U.S. Bancorp [USB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60%. Its Return on Equity is 14.12, and its Return on Assets is 1.51. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates USB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 52.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.27 and P/E Ratio of 13.19. These metrics all suggest that U.S. Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, U.S. Bancorp [USB] earns $342,274 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.07.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Bancorp [USB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Bancorp [USB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.