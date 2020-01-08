Ulta Beauty, Inc. [NASDAQ: ULTA] shares went higher by 0.85% from its previous closing of $250.95, now trading at the price of $253.09, also adding 2.14 points. Is ULTA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.14 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ULTA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 54.64M float and a +0.69% run over in the last seven days. ULTA share price has been hovering between $368.83 and $222.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. [NASDAQ:ULTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 12 Mar (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] sitting at +13.01 and its Gross Margin at +35.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 48.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.90%. Its Return on Equity is 36.64, and its Return on Assets is 21.10. These metrics all suggest that Ulta Beauty, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92. Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.34 and P/E Ratio of 21.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] earns $152,650 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 56.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 2.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] has 58.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 222.00 to 368.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 1.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.