The share price of Verisk Analytics, Inc. [NASDAQ: VRSK] inclined by $152.94, presently trading at $154.22. The company’s shares saw 41.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $109.12 recorded on Jan 7, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VRSK jumped by +4.52% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.46% compared to 6.67 of all time high it touched on 01/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.62%, while additionally gaining 40.09% during the last 12 months. Verisk Analytics, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $159.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.03% increase from the current trading price.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. [NASDAQ:VRSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.12 to 164.97. This is compared to its latest closing price of $152.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 18 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK] sitting at +34.89 and its Gross Margin at +50.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20%. These measurements indicate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.90%. Its Return on Equity is 29.96, and its Return on Assets is 10.04. These metrics all suggest that Verisk Analytics, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning

to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 99.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.64 and P/E Ratio of 55.47. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK] earns $292,656 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.49 and its Current Ratio is 0.49. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK] has 162.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.12 to 164.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 1.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.07. This RSI suggests that Verisk Analytics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.