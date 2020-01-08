Wabtec Corporation [WAB] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $79.97 after WAB shares went down by -0.04% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Wabtec Corporation [NYSE:WAB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.00 to 81.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 24 Feb (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Wabtec Corporation [WAB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wabtec Corporation [WAB] sitting at +12.62 and its Gross Margin at +25.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70%. Its Return on Equity is 10.37, and its Return on Assets is 3.86. These metrics suggest that this Wabtec Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 134.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.59. Looking

toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 132.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.54 and P/E Ratio of 59.86. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] earns $242,419 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.19 and its Current Ratio is 2.70. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has 193.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.00 to 81.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 1.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wabtec Corporation [WAB] a Reliable Buy?

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.