Waste Management, Inc. [WM] saw a change by 0.07% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $116.01. The company is holding 424.50M shares with keeping 423.16M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 28.26% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -4.73% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.94%, trading +7.65% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 424.50M shares valued at 2.29 million were bought and sold.

Waste Management, Inc. [NYSE:WM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.45 to 121.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $115.93.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Waste Management, Inc. [WM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waste Management, Inc. [WM] sitting at +18.34 and its Gross Margin at +28.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40%. These measurements indicate that Waste Management, Inc. [WM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.30%. Its Return on Equity is 31.32, and its Return on Assets is 8.55. These metrics all suggest that Waste Management, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waste Management, Inc. [WM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 159.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.66. Looking toward the future,

this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 152.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Waste Management, Inc. [WM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.77 and P/E Ratio of 28.31. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Waste Management, Inc. [WM] earns $341,281 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 0.85. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Waste Management, Inc. [WM] has 424.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $49.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.45 to 121.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 1.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.75. This RSI suggests that Waste Management, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Waste Management, Inc. [WM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. [WM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.