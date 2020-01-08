Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ: BIIB] opened at $290.57 and closed at $290.82 a share within trading session on Jan 7, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -0.25% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $290.09.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ: BIIB] had 1.03 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.20M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.42%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.74%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $215.77 during that period and BIIB managed to take a rebound to $344.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Biogen Inc. [NASDAQ:BIIB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 215.77 to 344.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $290.82.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 30 Jan (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Biogen Inc. [BIIB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Biogen Inc. [BIIB] sitting at +42.83 and its Gross Margin at +81.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.90%. These measurements indicate that Biogen Inc. [BIIB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.60%. Its Return on Equity is 34.54, and its Return on Assets is 18.11. These metrics all suggest that Biogen Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Biogen Inc. [BIIB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 31.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Biogen Inc. [BIIB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.98 and P/E Ratio of 10.32. These metrics all suggest that Biogen Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Biogen Inc. [BIIB] earns $1,545,218 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.04 and its Current Ratio is 2.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Biogen Inc. [BIIB] has 182.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $52.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 215.77 to 344.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 1.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biogen Inc. [BIIB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Biogen Inc. [BIIB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.