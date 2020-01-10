AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $89.57 after ABBV shares went down by -0.70% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.66 to 91.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.21.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Fri 24 Jan (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] sitting at +37.06 and its Gross Margin at +76.93, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 32.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.80%. Its Return on Assets is 8.69.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 126.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.75 and its Total

Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] earns $1,091,767 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.02 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.89 and its Current Ratio is 0.98. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has 1.49B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $134.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.66 to 91.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 1.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.