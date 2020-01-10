Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN] saw a change by 3.69% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $296.54. The company is holding 79.72M shares with keeping 71.96M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 74.60% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -11.39% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.69%, trading +56.76% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 79.72M shares valued at 1.32 million were bought and sold.

Align Technology, Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 169.84 to 334.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $286.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 29 Jan (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN] sitting at +23.73 and its Gross Margin at +74.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.30%. These measurements indicate that Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 38.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.60%. Its Return on Equity is 33.31, and its Return on Assets is 20.90. These metrics all suggest that Align Technology, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This

company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.33. Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.72 and P/E Ratio of 57.03. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN] earns $168,653 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.80 and its Current Ratio is 1.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN] has 79.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 169.84 to 334.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 2.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.97. This RSI suggests that Align Technology, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.