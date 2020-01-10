Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: LNT] stock went up by 1.13% or 0.61 points up from its previous closing price of $53.92. The stock reached $54.53 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LNT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +1.68% in the period of the last 7 days.

LNT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $54.59, at one point touching $53.68. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $54.59. The 52-week high currently stands at $55.40 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 30.80% after the recent low of $40.75.

Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:LNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.75 to 55.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.92.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 20 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] sitting at +19.65 and its Gross Margin at +22.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.60%. These measurements indicate that Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 11.39, and its Return on Assets is 3.40. These metrics suggest that this Alliant Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alliant Energy

Corporation [LNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 114.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.70 and P/E Ratio of 24.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] earns $909,781 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.35 and its Current Ratio is 0.48. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has 239.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.75 to 55.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 1.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.