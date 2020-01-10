The share price of Aptinyx Inc. [NASDAQ: APTX] inclined by $3.60, presently trading at $3.22. The company’s shares saw 23.37% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.61 recorded on Jan 10, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as APTX fall by -12.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -17.57% compared to -0.47 of all time high it touched on 01/07/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -11.98%, while additionally dropping -80.57% during the last 12 months. Aptinyx Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.78% increase from the current trading price.
Aptinyx Inc. [NASDAQ:APTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.61 to 18.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.60.
Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 19 Mar (In 69 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Aptinyx Inc. [APTX]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] sitting at -834.93.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -45.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -36.80%. Its Return on Equity is -44.04, and its Return on Assets is -42.13. These metrics suggest that this Aptinyx Inc. does a poor job
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -7.29. Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.69.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] earns $104,349 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 26.04 and its Current Ratio is 26.04. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] has 33.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $121.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.61 to 18.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.37% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Aptinyx Inc. [APTX] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Aptinyx Inc. [APTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.