Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] opened at $35.00 and closed at $35.03 a share within trading session on Jan 10, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -0.46% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $34.87.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] had 10.68 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 46.37M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.35%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $25.42 during that period and BAC managed to take a rebound to $35.72 in the last 52 weeks.

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.42 to 35.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.03.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 15 Jan (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] sitting at +31.66, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.40%. These measurements indicate that Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 10.57, and its Return on Assets is 1.21. These metrics suggest that this Bank of America Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the

near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 164.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.53 and P/E Ratio of 12.85. These metrics all suggest that Bank of America Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] earns $543,289 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.41.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has 9.19B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $321.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.42 to 35.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 1.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bank of America Corporation [BAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation [BAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.