Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [NYSE: BAH] gained by 2.78% on the last trading session, reaching $76.12 price per share at the time. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation represents 138.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.57B with the latest information.

The Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation traded at the price of $76.12 with 1.25 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BAH shares recorded 1.18M.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [NYSE:BAH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.17 to 78.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.06.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 31 Jan (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] sitting at +9.15 and its Gross Margin at +22.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 25.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.60%. Its Return on Equity is 67.75, and its Return on Assets is 10.94. These metrics all suggest that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 260.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term

Debt to Equity is 6.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 251.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.66 and P/E Ratio of 23.94. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] earns $256,860 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.45 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.76. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.44 and its Current Ratio is 1.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 2.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.61. This RSI suggests that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.