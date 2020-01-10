Camber Energy, Inc.[CEI] stock saw a move by -8.12% on , touching 1.38 million. Based on the recent volume, Camber Energy, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CEI shares recorded 4.14M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] stock could reach median target price of $781,250.00.

Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] stock additionally went up by +38.12% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 276.39% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CEI stock is set at -99.83% by far, with shares price recording returns by -58.31% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CEI shares showcased -98.32% decrease. CEI saw -99.83% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 398.00% compared to high within the same period of time.

Camber Energy, Inc. [NYSE:CEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 1500.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.71.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 13 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] sitting at -214.92 and its Gross Margin at -22.16.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -76.39, and its Return on Invested

Capital has reached 300.10%. Its Return on Assets is 145.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.11. Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.88 and its Current Ratio is 3.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] has 4.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 1500.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -99.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 398.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 36.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.