cbdMD, Inc. [NYSE: YCBD] stock went down by -25.17% or -0.38 points down from its previous closing price of $1.51. The stock reached $1.13 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, YCBD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -48.68% in the period of the last 7 days.
YCBD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.18, at one point touching $1.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.18. The 52-week high currently stands at $7.24 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -54.24% after the recent low of $1.40.
cbdMD, Inc. [NYSE:YCBD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.40 to 7.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.51.
Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 13 Feb (In 34 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] sitting at -60.72 and its Gross Margin at +61.37.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -55.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -120.80%. Its Return on Equity is -180.95, and its Return on Assets is -82.95. These
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.43. cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.92.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] earns $129,954 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.82 and its Current Ratio is 4.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] has 28.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $43.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.40 to 7.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -19.29% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.
Conclusion: Is cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] a Reliable Buy?
cbdMD, Inc. [YCBD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.