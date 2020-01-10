Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] saw a change by 1.56% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $71.48. The company is holding 144.71M shares with keeping 88.32M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 106.17% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 0.99% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.27%, trading +70.96% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 144.71M shares valued at 1.14 million were bought and sold.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.67 to 70.78. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.38.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 5 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] sitting at +6.69 and its Gross Margin at +47.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70%. Its Return on Equity is -2.87, and its Return on Assets is -0.63. These metrics suggest that this Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.75. Similarly, its Total

Debt to Total Capital is 30.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 98.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 414.06 and P/E Ratio of 132.96. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] earns $167,957 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.06 and its Current Ratio is 1.06. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has 144.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.67 to 70.78. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 84.71. This RSI suggests that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] a Reliable Buy?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.