Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] shares went higher by 2.39% from its previous closing of $167.46, now trading at the price of $171.46, also adding 4 points. Is COUP stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.34 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of COUP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 61.40M float and a +11.65% run over in the last seven days. COUP share price has been hovering between $171.00 and $63.17 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.17 to 171.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $167.46. Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 9 Mar (In 60 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] sitting at -17.48 and its Gross Margin at +67.95, this company's Net Margin is now -23.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company's Return on Total Capital is -10.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.60. Its Return on Equity is -20.05, and its Return on Assets is -8.46. These metrics suggest that this Coupa Software Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won't be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -289.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 28.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 134.07.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] earns $216,611 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.06 and its Current Ratio is 1.06. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has 61.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.17 to 171.00. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 171.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.03. This RSI suggests that Coupa Software Incorporated is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.