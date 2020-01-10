Delek US Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: DK] shares went higher by 1.33% from its previous closing of $32.97, now trading at the price of $33.41, also adding 0.44 points. Is DK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.19 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 72.61M float and a -1.71% run over in the last seven days. DK share price has been hovering between $44.08 and $29.74 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:DK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 18 Feb (In 40 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] sitting at +5.77 and its Gross Margin at +8.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.20%. Its Return on Equity is 21.74, and its Return on Assets is 6.10. These metrics all suggest that Delek US Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at

30.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 107.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 6.71. These metrics all suggest that Delek US Holdings, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] earns $2,753,054 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.04 and its Current Ratio is 1.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] has 77.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.74 to 44.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 3.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. [DK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.