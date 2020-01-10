Dermira, Inc. [DERM] took an upward turn with a change of 5.71%, trading at the price of $19.39 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 20.75 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Dermira, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.61M shares for that time period. DERM monthly volatility recorded 9.60%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.47%. PS value for DERM stocks is 12.18 with PB recorded at 67.93.

Dermira, Inc. [NASDAQ:DERM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.25 to 19.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.34.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dermira, Inc. [DERM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dermira, Inc. [DERM] sitting at -500.64 and its Gross Margin at +97.22.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -57.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -70.10%. Its Return on Equity is -315.11, and its Return on Assets is -48.95. These metrics suggest that this Dermira, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 102.97, while its Total Debt to

Total Assets stands at 91.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.04.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Dermira, Inc. [DERM] earns $127,144 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.48 and its Current Ratio is 8.70. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dermira, Inc. [DERM] has 55.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.25 to 19.30. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 269.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 13.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 87.27. This RSI suggests that Dermira, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Dermira, Inc. [DERM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dermira, Inc. [DERM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.