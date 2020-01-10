Discover Financial Services [DFS] took an upward turn with a change of 1.29%, trading at the price of $83.43 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.55 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Discover Financial Services shares have an average trading volume of 1.51M shares for that time period. DFS monthly volatility recorded 1.32%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.48%. PS value for DFS stocks is 2.24 with PB recorded at 2.37.

Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.25 to 92.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.37.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 23 Jan (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Discover Financial Services [DFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Discover Financial Services [DFS] sitting at +28.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.30%. These measurements indicate that Discover Financial Services [DFS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.90%. Its Return on Equity is 24.70, and its Return on Assets is 2.59. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DFS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 244.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.92 and P/E Ratio of 9.42. These metrics all suggest that Discover Financial Services is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Discover Financial Services [DFS] earns $773,916 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.38.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] has 318.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.25 to 92.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 1.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Discover Financial Services [DFS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Discover Financial Services [DFS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.