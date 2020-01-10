Enservco Corporation [NYSE: ENSV] shares went lower by -31.15% from its previous closing of $0.22, now trading at the price of $0.15, also adding -0.07 points. Is ENSV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.53 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ENSV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 46.70M float and a -22.03% run over in the last seven days. ENSV share price has been hovering between $0.72 and $0.14 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Enservco Corporation [NYSE:ENSV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 26 Mar (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] sitting at -3.72 and its Gross Margin at +7.42, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.30%. Its Return on Equity is -78.23, and its Return on Assets is -10.76. These metrics suggest that this Enservco Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 870.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 89.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 782.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Enservco Corporation [ENSV] earns $203,113 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.75 and its Current Ratio is 1.82. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has 53.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 0.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.22, which indicates that it is 21.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enservco Corporation [ENSV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enservco Corporation [ENSV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.