Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. [EPRT] took an upward turn with a change of 0.69%, trading at the price of $25.65 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.02 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.38M shares for that time period. EPRT monthly volatility recorded 2.32%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.66%. PS value for EPRT stocks is 15.52 with PB recorded at 1.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:EPRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.05 to 27.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.47.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. [EPRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. [EPRT] sitting at +19.52 and its Gross Margin at +64.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.30%. These measurements indicate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. [EPRT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.80%. Its Return on Equity is 4.20, and its Return on Assets is 1.34. These metrics suggest that this Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Essential Properties Realty Trust,

Inc. [EPRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 96.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 48.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. [EPRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.19 and P/E Ratio of 47.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. [EPRT] earns $5,389,056 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. [EPRT] has 78.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.05 to 27.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. [EPRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. [EPRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.