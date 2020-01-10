Five9, Inc. [FIVN] saw a change by 1.43% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $71.21. The company is holding 60.85M shares with keeping 59.28M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 62.83% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 1.07% from high for the same period of time. Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.31%, trading +38.40% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 60.85M shares valued at 2.74 million were bought and sold. Five9, Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.73 to 70.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.20. Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 18 Feb (In 40 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Five9, Inc. [FIVN] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Five9, Inc. [FIVN] sitting at +2.72 and its Gross Margin at +58.67, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.90%. Its Return on Equity is -0.23, and its Return on Assets is -0.08. These metrics suggest that this Five9, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Five9, Inc. [FIVN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 145.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 141.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 231.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Five9, Inc. [FIVN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 65.74.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Five9, Inc. [FIVN] earns $262,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.99. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.76 and its Current Ratio is 6.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Five9, Inc. [FIVN] has 60.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.73 to 70.45. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 2.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.50. This RSI suggests that Five9, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Five9, Inc. [FIVN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Five9, Inc. [FIVN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.