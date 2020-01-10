The share price of Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] inclined by $188.86, presently trading at $191.37. The company’s shares saw 78.35% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $107.30 recorded on Jan 9, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GPN jumped by +3.07% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.32% compared to 5.70 of all time high it touched on 01/09/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 9.24%, while additionally gaining 75.17% during the last 12 months. Global Payments Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $192.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.3% increase from the current trading price.

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 107.30 to 191.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $188.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Global Payments Inc. [GPN] sitting at +23.56 and its Gross Margin at +67.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.50%. Its Return on Equity is 11.61, and its Return on Assets is 3.45. These metrics suggest that this Global Payments Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 146.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 125.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 45.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.85 and P/E Ratio of 77.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] earns $306,033 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 1.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has 302.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $57.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 107.30 to 191.02. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 1.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.98. This RSI suggests that Global Payments Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Global Payments Inc. [GPN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Global Payments Inc. [GPN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.