Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] shares went lower by -3.40% from its previous closing of $2.94, now trading at the price of $2.84, also adding -0.1 points. Is AMRS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.41 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AMRS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 63.07M float and a -9.68% run over in the last seven days. AMRS share price has been hovering between $6.06 and $1.87 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 16 Mar (In 66 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] sitting at -208.66 and its Gross Margin at +42.30.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is

now 3.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] earns $126,449 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.39 and its Current Ratio is 0.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] has 102.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $302.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 6.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 4.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.