Appian Corporation [NASDAQ: APPN] stock went up by 6.93% or 2.78 points up from its previous closing price of $40.11. The stock reached $42.89 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, APPN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +10.60% in the period of the last 7 days.

APPN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $43.50, at one point touching $39.72. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $43.50. The 52-week high currently stands at $62.94 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 45.29% after the recent low of $29.00.

Appian Corporation [NASDAQ:APPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.00 to 62.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.11.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 20 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Appian Corporation [APPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Appian Corporation [APPN] sitting at -20.60 and its Gross Margin at +62.55, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -78.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.10%. Its Return on Equity is -83.31,

and its Return on Assets is -25.09. These metrics suggest that this Appian Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -55.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.63. Appian Corporation [APPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.33.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Appian Corporation [APPN] earns $214,313 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.52 and its Current Ratio is 1.52. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Appian Corporation [APPN] has 68.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.00 to 62.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Appian Corporation [APPN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Appian Corporation [APPN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.