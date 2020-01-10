Constellation Brands, Inc.[STZ] stock saw a move by 1.73% on , touching 2.45 million. Based on the recent volume, Constellation Brands, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of STZ shares recorded 189.63M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] stock could reach median target price of $230.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] stock additionally went up by +2.81% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of STZ stock is set at 28.26% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.11% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, STZ shares showcased -2.06% decrease. STZ saw -9.74% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 28.74% compared to high within the same period of time. Constellation Brands, Inc. [NYSE:STZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 150.37 to 214.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $190.29. Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 2 Apr (In 84 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] sitting at +32.69 and its Gross Margin at +50.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.40%. Its Return on Equity is 33.36, and its Return on Assets is 13.81. These metrics suggest that this Constellation Brands, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. []).push({}); []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.72 and P/E Ratio of 48.76. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] earns $828,122 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.49 and its Current Ratio is 1.16. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 3.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] a Reliable Buy?

Constellation Brands, Inc. [STZ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.