Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] saw a change by 0.13% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $52.80. The company is holding 4.26B shares with keeping 4.22B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.83% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -3.56% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -3.53%, trading +8.27% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.26B shares valued at 4.51 million were bought and sold.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.34 to 54.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.73.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 14 Jan (In 4 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] sitting at +28.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.30%. These measurements indicate th

at Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.11, and its Return on Assets is 1.16. These metrics suggest that this Wells Fargo & Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 170.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.18 and P/E Ratio of 11.40. These metrics all suggest that Wells Fargo & Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] earns $392,114 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.28.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has 4.26B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $224.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.34 to 54.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.