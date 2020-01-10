iRobot Corporation [IRBT] took an upward turn with a change of 4.33%, trading at the price of $50.60 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.37 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while iRobot Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.48M shares for that time period. IRBT monthly volatility recorded 3.70%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.76%. PS value for IRBT stocks is 1.21 with PB recorded at 2.29.

iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ:IRBT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.41 to 132.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 5 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of iRobot Corporation [IRBT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for iRobot Corporation [IRBT] sitting at +9.64 and its Gross Margin at +50.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.30%. Its Return on Equity is 17.50, and its Return on Assets is 12.07. These metrics all suggest that iRobot Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to

EBITDA is 8.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.04. iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.49 and P/E Ratio of 16.04. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, iRobot Corporation [IRBT] earns $1,057,787 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.64 and its Current Ratio is 2.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has 28.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.42B. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 3.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is iRobot Corporation [IRBT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iRobot Corporation [IRBT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.