MobileIron, Inc. [MOBL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $5.09 after MOBL shares went up by 4.84% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.
MobileIron, Inc. [NASDAQ:MOBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.41 to 7.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.86.
Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 6 Feb (In 28 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of MobileIron, Inc. [MOBL]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MobileIron, Inc. [MOBL] sitting at -22.19 and its Gross Margin at +81.92, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -112.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -81.70%. Its Return on Equity is -113.43, and its Return on Assets is -23.10. These metrics suggest that this MobileIron, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.04. MobileIron, Inc. [MOBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 33.24.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MobileIron, Inc. [MOBL] earns $217,314 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.42 and its Current Ratio is 1.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
MobileIron, Inc. [MOBL] has 114.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $583.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.41 to 7.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.29% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 3.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is MobileIron, Inc. [MOBL] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of MobileIron, Inc. [MOBL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.