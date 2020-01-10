Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI] saw a change by 1.69% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $168.69. The company is holding 168.47M shares with keeping 168.47M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 48.95% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.46% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.67%, trading +9.52% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 168.47M shares valued at 1.26 million were bought and sold.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. [NYSE:MSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 113.25 to 182.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $165.89.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 6 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI]

ated for Thu 6 Feb (In 28 Days).

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI] sitting at +19.11 and its Gross Margin at +45.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.50%. These measurements indicate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.90%. Its Return on Assets is 10.97.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 132.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI] earns $458,938 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.26 and its Current Ratio is 1.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 1.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.