National Instruments Corporation [NASDAQ: NATI] shares went higher by 5.31% from its previous closing of $41.88, now trading at the price of $44.10, also adding 2.22 points. Is NATI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.29 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NATI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 117.93M float and a +3.28% run over in the last seven days. NATI share price has been hovering between $48.22 and $38.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

National Instruments Corporation [NASDAQ:NATI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 30 Jan (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of National Instruments Corporation [NATI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for National Instruments Corporation [NATI] sitting at +13.65 and its Gross Margin at +75.00, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90%. These measurements indicate that National Instruments Corporation [NATI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.80%. Its Return on Equity is 13.11, and its Return on Assets is 9.58. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NATI financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.76. National Instruments Corporation [NATI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.03 and P/E Ratio of 36.61. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, National Instruments Corporation [NATI] earns $187,160 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.93 and its Current Ratio is 3.61. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

National Instruments Corporation [NATI] has 132.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.01 to 48.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 1.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is National Instruments Corporation [NATI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of National Instruments Corporation [NATI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.