The share price of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NYSE: NEM] inclined by $41.66, presently trading at $42.04. The company’s shares saw 41.24% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $29.77 recorded on Jan 10, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NEM fall by -1.96% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.24% compared to -0.84 of all time high it touched on 01/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.88%, while additionally gaining 24.23% during the last 12 months. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $47.02. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.98% increase from the current trading price.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NYSE:NEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 44.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.66.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 20 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] sitting at +16.28 and its Gross Margin at +21.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.40%. These measurements indicate that Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 2.65, and its Return on Assets is 1.36. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NEM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.57. Similarly, its Total

Debt to Total Capital is 28.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.15 and P/E Ratio of 15.11. These metrics all suggest that Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] earns $300,083 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 24.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.21 and its Current Ratio is 2.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] has 827.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $34.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 44.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.17, which indicates that it is 2.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation [NEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.