The share price of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: OPTT] inclined by $0.85, presently trading at $1.05. The company’s shares saw 41.91% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.74 recorded on Jan 9, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as OPTT jumped by +19.32% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.86% compared to 0.17 of all time high it touched on 01/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.26%, while additionally dropping -86.11% during the last 12 months. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.95% increase from the current trading price.
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:OPTT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.74 to 16.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.85.
Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 9 Mar (In 60 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. [OPTT]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. [OPTT] sitting at -2099.84 and its Gross Margin at -106.17.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -101.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -78.60%. Its Return on Equity is -94.16, and its Return on Assets is -75.39. These metrics suggest that this Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -12.31. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. [OPTT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. [OPTT] earns $16,205 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.21 and its Current Ratio is 7.21. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. [OPTT] has 7.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.74 to 16.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.91% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.68, which indicates that it is 11.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. [OPTT] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. [OPTT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.