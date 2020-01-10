The share price of Omeros Corporation [NASDAQ: OMER] inclined by $13.37, presently trading at $13.57. The company’s shares saw 14.09% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $11.90 recorded on Jan 9, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as OMER fall by -0.29% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.35% compared to -0.04 of all time high it touched on 01/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.27%, while additionally gaining 11.64% during the last 12 months. Omeros Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $35.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.03% increase from the current trading price.

Omeros Corporation [NASDAQ:OMER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Fri 6 Mar (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Omeros Corporation [OMER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omeros Corporation [OMER] sitting at -375.73 and its Gross Margin at +96.68, this company’s Net Margin is now -78.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -168.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -218.90%. Its Return on Assets is -119.43.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 295.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 157.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Omeros Corporation [OMER] earns $126,559 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.40 and its Current Ratio is 2.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Omeros Corporation [OMER] has 54.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $737.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.90 to 20.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.61, which indicates that it is 3.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omeros Corporation [OMER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omeros Corporation [OMER], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.